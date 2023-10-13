Fresno County deputies still working to solve 2020 murder of 82-year-old man

Deputies are searching for answers to a homicide that took place three years ago in Fresno County.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies are searching for answers to a homicide that took place three years ago in Fresno County.

It was on October 12, 2020, when 82-year-old Merced Sanchez was found shot to death at a home on Young and Ormus Avenues in Raisin City.

A family member says he was outside checking on his property when they heard gunshots.

After conducting several interviews and collecting evidence, detectives could not identify a suspect.

A marijuana garden was discovered on the victim's property, which may have played a role in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Department, or Valley Crimestoppers at 498-STOP.