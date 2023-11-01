Home destroyed by fire in Fresno County

Crews are investigating what sparked a fire that destroyed a Fresno County home.

It was first reported after 1:30 am Wednesday at a home on Chateau Fresno north of Highway 180.

North Central Fire Crews say a passerby saw the fire and called 911.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the home.

Due to safety concerns, they were forced to take a defensive approach and fight the fire from the outside of the building.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire.

They are now working to find the homeowner.