Immanuel Schools sanctioned $50,000 for opening schools against court order

Judge Tharpe asks if they violated without good cause or substantial justification.

Immanuel attorneys argue they had good cause b/c of impact on their families + they believe they had herd immunity.

“Didn’t I address that in my ruling?” judge asks. “The arguments were rejected.” — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) October 20, 2020

Reminder: Part of the settlement agreement states Immanuel can’t appeal the judge’s ruling. — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) October 20, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County judge has sanctioned Immanuel Schools $50,000 for their "willful violation" of a court order forbidding its students from returning for in-person learning.On Tuesday, Judge D. Tyler Tharpe said Immanuel Schools admitted to the conditions of contempt of court - violating the order without good cause or substantial justification.He called their willful violation of the court order "despicable" and "worthy of punishment."The judge said he would suspend most of the sanctions if the school district sticks to the terms of its agreement with Fresno County - including a stricter masking policy, social distancing enforcement, and surveillance testing of adult staff members.