Immanuel Schools and Fresno County agree to resolve court battle over opening violations

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County and the state of California have reached an agreement with Immanuel Schools in Reedley that would end their court battle over students returning to campus.

Action News has learned, that as part of the proposed agreement, Immanuel Schools will follow the county's and the state's health safety mandates for schools returning to in-person instruction. That including a stricter masking policy, social distancing enforcement, and surveillance testing of adult staff.

Fresno County has agreed not to ask for financial punishment for Immanuel's alleged contempt of court including not asking for attorney's fees, while Immanuel has agreed not to appeal it if the judge orders payment.

Both sides will appear in court Tuesday to present their proposed agreement to the judge.

The K-12 schools have officially been operating legally since October 14 after initially opening in violation of state emergency orders.

Fresno County Judge D. Tyler Tharpe granted an injunction ordering the schools to close, but Immanuel stayed open, at that point in violation of a state emergency order, a Fresno County health officer order, and a judge's injunction.

The state attorney general's office got involved and asked for sanctions against the schools.

