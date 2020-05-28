Fresno County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

NEW: A Fresno County jail inmate has tested positive for coronavirus.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) May 28, 2020
This inmate was one of eight placed in the quarantine area a month ago when they determined he had made contact with a correctional officer who tested positive.
Prior @ABC30 story:https://t.co/0aKzz9bXpD
This inmate was one of eight placed in the quarantine area a month ago when authorities determined he had made contact with a correctional officer who tested positive for COVID-19.
RELATED: 8 Fresno County inmates, 7 jail employees quarantined for coronavirus or possible exposure
The correctional officer has now recovered and has returned to work.
Quarantine has now been extended for other inmates.
For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus