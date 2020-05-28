Fresno County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

NEW: A Fresno County jail inmate has tested positive for coronavirus.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County jail inmate has tested positive for coronavirus.This inmate was one of eight placed in the quarantine area a month ago when authorities determined he had made contact with a correctional officer who tested positive for COVID-19.The correctional officer has now recovered and has returned to work.Quarantine has now been extended for other inmates.