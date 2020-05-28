Health & Fitness

Fresno County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County jail inmate has tested positive for coronavirus.



This inmate was one of eight placed in the quarantine area a month ago when authorities determined he had made contact with a correctional officer who tested positive for COVID-19.

RELATED: 8 Fresno County inmates, 7 jail employees quarantined for coronavirus or possible exposure

The correctional officer has now recovered and has returned to work.

Quarantine has now been extended for other inmates.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnofresno countycoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community gathers to honor Kaiser Permanente nurse of 25 years who died from COVID-19
Thieves caught on camera stealing wallet from woman inside Clovis grocery store
Central California coronavirus cases
Minneapolis braces for more violence over death in custody
Son arrested for beating mother with TV stand during argument, deputies say
Man found with gunshot wound during traffic stop in southeast Fresno
Neighbor's dog alerts Fresno family of fire on backyard patio
Show More
CA moving too quickly to reopen churches and hair salons, Dr. Cody says
When will we see a 2nd wave of COVID-19 cases?
Sanger residents now required to wear face masks in public
Tulare County approved by state for further reopening of businesses
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
More TOP STORIES News