covid-19 outbreak

Public defenders appearing in court by video after COVID-19 outbreak at Fresno Co. Jail

Public defenders appeared not to be in court Monday morning amid an outbreak of coronavirus at the Fresno County Jail.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Public defenders appeared not to be in court Monday morning amid an outbreak of coronavirus at the Fresno County Jail.

Prosecutors and other attorneys also decided to instead appear in court through video conferences.

Before reports of the outbreak on Friday, public defenders were in courtrooms handling their criminal cases.



On Friday, 1,200 inmates at the north jail in Fresno County were quarantined after 13 of 25 inmates who were transferred to Wasco State Prison from the jail tested positive for the virus.

RELATED: Part of Fresno County jail under quarantine after 13 inmates test positive for COVID-19

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said it tested the inmates for COVID-19 before the transfer, and their results came back negative. When the inmates arrived in Wasco, a second test was conducted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Those tests returned positive.

The sheriff's office told Action News they'd begun contact tracing to determine where the outbreak may have started.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countyfresno downtownjailcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 OUTBREAK
Largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases: WHO
Help Wanted: Job opportunities in the Central Valley
Central California coronavirus cases
Dad in Africa sees family's chalk messages through security cam
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot at northwest Fresno apartment complex, police say
Central Unified board member speaks out after controversial Facebook post
Man shot in Visalia neighborhood, police searching for suspect
Inmate at Avenal State Prison dies from apparent COVID-19 complications
Madera NAACP leads march to demand justice after Breonna Taylor's death
Central California coronavirus cases
Police searching for hit-and-run driver that struck man in central Fresno
Show More
Wife remembers husband killed in industrial accident at Foster Farms site in Fresno
Police investigating shooting in Merced
Supreme Court expected to rule on landmark abortion case
Sacramento man who drowned in Bass Lake identified
Woman shot in head in Downtown Fresno, police looking for suspect
More TOP STORIES News