Education

Fresno County League of Mexican American Women offering scholarships

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County League of Mexican American Women is offering scholarship opportunities for local students.

Over the past 40 years, the League of Mexican American Women has awarded almost half a million dollars in scholarships.

Applicants must live in Fresno County and they should be incoming or continuing college students.

The deadline to apply is April Ninth.

For more information, and to find an application, visit their website.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The pictures in the video were taken before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationscholarship
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alleged DUI driver leads police on slow-speed chase in central Fresno
Two skiers defy death in descent of Yosemite's Half Dome
More than 1,000 people receive COVID-19 vaccine at Atwater high school
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Merced, police say
Two arrested for stabbing 28-year-old man in Merced, deputies say
2 arrested for possession of child sexual abuse imagery in Madera County, detectives say
Bicyclist hit and killed by truck in central Fresno
Show More
Firefighters battle flames at local almond hulling facility
FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
18-year-old in Visalia celebrates birthday with Chase Bank theme
New Urbane Cafe location opens in Visalia
Fresno County SWAT team surprise girl scouts with sweet purchase
More TOP STORIES News