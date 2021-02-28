FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County League of Mexican American Women is offering scholarship opportunities for local students.
Over the past 40 years, the League of Mexican American Women has awarded almost half a million dollars in scholarships.
Applicants must live in Fresno County and they should be incoming or continuing college students.
The deadline to apply is April Ninth.
For more information, and to find an application, visit their website.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The pictures in the video were taken before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fresno County League of Mexican American Women offering scholarships
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News