'It's been torture': Fresno County judge, wife search for puppy lost at training facility

11-month-old giant schnauzer Maggie May slipped out of her collar at Precision River K9 Training in Northwest Fresno and escaped.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than a thousand lost dog fliers are posted throughout Fresno.

Judy Kelley is hoping and praying someone will recognize her 11-month-old giant schnauzer Maggie May.

"It has been torture, we have been out every day searching for her putting up fliers everywhere," she said.

For the last couple of weeks, almost all of Kelley's time has been devoted to finding Maggie.

The pup is like a daughter to her and her husband, Fresno County judge James Kelley.

"It is like part of your heart is missing," she said.

Maggie ran off under the care of Precision River K9 Training in Northwest Fresno.

According to facility owner Sarah Rose, one of her employees went against company policy by taking the dog outside the building without the required training.

The employee also failed to put a GPS collar on her.

"The kennel tech said that the head of the dog dropped and she was able to back out of the slip leash that she was in," said Rose.

According to Rose, the employee took that course of action because she wanted to keep Maggie away from a sick dog.

"We have been nothing but apologetic and I can't express that enough," she said.

Since Maggie ran off, Rose and her team have been working around the clock to find the dog.

They've been working together with the Kelleys to check up on tips, but most have been dead ends.

The family has even been the target of extortion.

"We told him we weren't going to get any money until he gave us a picture of Maggie," said Kelley.

Maggie is still missing.

A $5,000 reward is now being offered for her return.

Rose contributed about three-fourths of that sum.

As the search continues, Kelley is trying to stay optimistic.

"We're exhausted and we're tired, but I won't give up and if I can't find her, I will always be looking for her," she said.

Anyone who sees Maggie or knows where she is is asked to contact Kelley at (559) 287-7858.
