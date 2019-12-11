Fresno County man arrested for selling flavored marijuana vape pods to kids

Ruben Dominguez of Dinuba was booked on multiple felony charges after a three-month-long investigation by Fresno County deputies.
They say Dominguez was using social media sites to sell flavored THC pods to minors under the name 'STIIIZY'.
@FresnoSheriff Detectives Arrest Man for Selling Flavored Marijuana Vape Pods to Kids https://t.co/bqNr7ZILXD pic.twitter.com/gtW0ovDW76— Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) December 11, 2019
Detectives sent a decoy who was a minor to meet Dominguez and buy some of these pods. After Dominguez sold the pods, he was arrested.
The operation and investigation was funded by a $552,000 grant from the Department of Justice to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
The grant will enable officers to enforce the illegal sale of cigarettes, vaping materials and other tobacco products to children over the next three years.
Lawmakers, schools and parents in the Valley have been trying to curb vaping among teens after a slew of illnesses and deaths across the country have been linked to the practice.
A large portion of the criticism has been directed against e-cigarette companies for their flavored pods after recently released studies found the flavors were especially popular among young users.
In California, a person must be 21 years old to purchase tobacco products and only licensed cannabis businesses may sell products containing THC.
Governor Gavin Newsom has directed the state to spend $20 million on a public awareness campaign about the dangers of vaping nicotine and cannabis.