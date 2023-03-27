Officials identify man killed in Fresno County multi-car crash

Fire officials are investigating a house fire that burned a room in Northeast Fresno.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people were injured following a multi-car crash in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 180 near South Sonoma Avenue.

Investigators say 47-year-old Ruben Rodriguez of Antioch was driving a Chevy heading westbound when he veered to the left and crossed over the center line.

He sideswiped a Mustang going in the opposite direction and then crashed head-on with a Toyota.

Officers say the Chevy burst into flames and Rodriguez was thrown from the car.

A CHP helicopter took him to the hospital where he died.

The other two drivers were also treated at the hospital.

Officials believe Rodriguez and the driver of the Toyota were not wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.