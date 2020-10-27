Health & Fitness

Fresno County leaders giving out 1 million masks to small businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County leaders will be giving out 1 million masks to small businesses throughout the county.

They made the announcement this morning, along with the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation.

The masks were provided by the state along with 50,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.

The Board of Supervisors wants to keep businesses operating safely with plenty of personal protective equipment.

"Our small businesses in Fresno County continue to suffer," says Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig. "Anyway that we can sort of lift the burden from them, in this case, offering up masks and hand sanitizers, we want to do that."

The Board of Supervisors is hoping the donation will help businesses who are already financially strapped by not having to buy these items that will keep customers safe while they are in dining in restaurants or shopping in stores.

For a list of locations where businesses can get masks, visit their website.
