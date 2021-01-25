Safety measures in place with weather system to hit Fresno County mountains

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Creek Fire cleanup and rehab have come to a halt in the Fresno County mountains - after a significant snowfall.County officials are preparing for a series of weather systems - which could create hazardous conditions."Our concern is when we get a higher volume rain in a short period of time," says Fresno County EMS Director Dan Lynch. "That is going to cause some impact to that burn area in the way of landslides, rockslides, some sort of debris flow."Lynch says several agencies are trying to get ahead of the incoming storm systems by creating a response plan.This could involve issuing evacuations in some areas."There is a potential we could look at Big Creek as an area we need to move people out of there prior to the event," he said.Lynch says there are also other vulnerable areas.These include Huntington Lake, Peterson Road below Highway 168, as well as Alder Springs."Those areas probably dealt with the most intense heat and the most damage from the fire," Lynch said. "That ground really has nothing to hang on to if there is a lot of water coming down."CalTrans crews are now working to keep roads clear of snow to minimize the impact on Highway 168.Lynch says they will decide on evacuations and even a possible closure of 168 to travelers by mid-week.County officials are asking those visiting the foothills to reconsider their plans this week.