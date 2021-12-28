Fresno County health officials preparing for COVID-19 omicron surge

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Public Health officials say the proof is in the water. Testing done on wastewater in Fresno revealed the Omicron variant is present, which is said to be a precursor to the widespread transmission of the variant."We still have a lot of Delta Variant in the waste samples today," says Fresno County Interim Asst. Public Health Director Joe Prado. "There is Omicron there but when we see Omicron really start to take over the waste-water sampling, we should start to see clinical cases increase as well."It's a method that the city of Fresno and Fresno County have been using to monitor COVID variants for the past few months.After the first positive Omicron case was discovered on December 10, it didn't take long for it to show up in wastewater just a few days later.While an Omicron surge hasn't hit in Central California yet, health officials are optimistic it will be short-lived based on trends in the UK and South Africa."It is a very significant surge but it lasts for about 30 days," Prado said.National statistics show a rapid rise in the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19.Valley Children's Health in Madera says its hospitalization uptick is slow. The latest numbers from mid-December show three patients hospitalized.In the meantime, there are updated guidelines from the CDC Monday for those who test positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms.The isolation period was slashed in half from 10 days now to five days."I mean, obviously, if you have symptoms, you should not be out," says Dr. Anthony Fauci. "But if you are asymptomatic and you are infected, we want to get people back to the jobs, particularly those with essential jobs to keep our society running smoothly."