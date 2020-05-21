Health & Fitness

Fresno County approved by state for further opening of businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County was approved by California on Thursday to move further into Phase 2 of Governor Gavin Newsom's plan for opening businesses.

In this expanded phase, all Fresno County retail stores can open their shops to customers, and dine-in services can resume at restaurants with some modifications. Schools are also able to reopen.



The approval comes the same day the city of Fresno announced it will lift its shelter-in-place order on Tuesday, May 26.

As of Thursday, Fresno, Kings, Mariposa, Madera and Merced counties have qualified for regional variance by the state.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.

