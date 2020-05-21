Fresno County approved by state for further opening of businesses

In this expanded phase, all Fresno County retail stores can open their shops to customers, and dine-in services can resume at restaurants with some modifications. Schools are also able to reopen.
BREAKING: Fresno County variance is approved.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) May 21, 2020
The county can move into Phase 2.5.@ABC30
The approval comes the same day the city of Fresno announced it will lift its shelter-in-place order on Tuesday, May 26.
As of Thursday, Fresno, Kings, Mariposa, Madera and Merced counties have qualified for regional variance by the state.
