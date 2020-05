Fresno County approved by state for further opening of businesses

BREAKING: Fresno County variance is approved.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County was approved by California on Thursday to move further into Phase 2 of Governor Gavin Newsom's plan for opening businesses.In this expanded phase, all Fresno County retail stores can open their shops to customers, and dine-in services can resume at restaurants with some modifications. Schools are also able to reopen.The approval comes the same day the city of Fresno announced it will lift its shelter-in-place order on Tuesday, May 26 As of Thursday, Fresno, Kings, Mariposa, Madera and Merced counties have qualified for regional variance by the state.