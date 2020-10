Man caught in Fresno County child predator sting re-arrested for allegedly raping teen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man arrested as part of a child predator sting in late-July is back in jail for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Fresno County.Fresno County sheriff's detectives arrested Christopher Contreras, 26, along with 33 other men during an undercover operation a couple of months ago Sheriff's officials said Contreras spent less than a day in jail before being released after posting $1,000 bail.Investigators searched through Contreras's computer and photo to see if there are possibly more victims.Anyone with information can call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.