Reopening California

Madera County moves into less-restrictive orange tier

Madera County has met the metrics to move into the orange tier of California's reopening system.
EMBED <>More Videos

Madera County moves into orange tier

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County has met the metrics to move into the orange tier of California's reopening system.

The move now puts five of the six Central California counties in the moderately restrictive tier, allowing for more businesses to reopen at higher capacities.



In the orange tier, restaurants can open indoors at 50% capacity. Movie theaters can also open at 50% capacity, and gyms can now have 25% capacity.

Wineries, breweries and distilleries can also welcome back customers indoors at 25% capacity. Click here for a full list of what can reopen in the orange tier.

As of Tuesday, Madera, Kings, Fresno, Tulare and Mariposa counties are now all in the orange tier, leaving Merced County as the only county still in the red tier in Central California.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmadera countycoronavirus californiabusinesscovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: New report states vaccinated people don't need booster shots
CA commercial driver's license expiration extended through Nov. 30
CA begins offering free school meals to millions of students
Health officials react to vaccine policy for CA health care workers
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News