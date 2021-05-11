Madera County moves into less-restrictive orange tier

The move now puts five of the six Central California counties in the moderately restrictive tier, allowing for more businesses to reopen at higher capacities.
#BREAKING After weeks of being stuck in the Red Tier, Madera County is finally moving to the Orange Tier!— Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) May 11, 2021
Merced County remains in the Red Tier. @ABC30
In the orange tier, restaurants can open indoors at 50% capacity. Movie theaters can also open at 50% capacity, and gyms can now have 25% capacity.
Wineries, breweries and distilleries can also welcome back customers indoors at 25% capacity. Click here for a full list of what can reopen in the orange tier.
As of Tuesday, Madera, Kings, Fresno, Tulare and Mariposa counties are now all in the orange tier, leaving Merced County as the only county still in the red tier in Central California.
