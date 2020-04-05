Coronavirus

Crowds fill Fresno County parks despite COVID-19 closure

By Christina Lopez
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In an effort to encourage community social distancing, the County of Fresno Department of Public Works and Planning made the call over the weekend to close all County parks until further notice.

"The intent behind this is to help preserve and protect public health and safety," said Jordan Scott of the County of Fresno.

"We had hoped at the start of these types of closures, from mid-April to the start of May, but really, we have to wait and see how this situation develops and we'll adjust as we need to."

But many are ignoring park closure signs altogether.

Over the weekend, large groups of people could be seen visiting the Lost Lake County Park - some walking right through the closed fencing, others parking in empty dirt lots adjacent to the park.

The challenge for the county is how best to enforce these park closures, either through fines or other types of strict enforcement methods, to ensure everyone's safety.

"You know, it's never something that we want to do. We really want to hope the public will take everybody's best interest to heart and make the right decision," said Scott.

As County parks remain closed for the foreseeable future, City parks will continue to remain open for individuals to enjoy activities such as jogging, walking and cycling with the intention of exercising social distancing.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countysocial distancingcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News