Several Fresno County parks will reopen this week after being closed for clean-up.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several Fresno County parks will reopen this week after being closed for clean-up.

Winter storms forced the facilities to shut down.

Avocado Lake, Winton, and Laton-Kingston parks are set to reopen.

More parks will open on Friday and next Monday.

The Department of Public Works wants to remind you to avoid taped-off areas in the parks.

Families are also asked to take precautions when approaching the water.