FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of PG&E customers near Sanger and Del Rey in Fresno County have lost power Thursday morning.The utility company's website showed the outage was affecting 5,205 customers south of California Avenue and north of Jefferson Avenue, between Highland and Academy Avenues.Crews were investigating what caused the power to go out.Officials estimated that electricity would be restored by 12 pm.For more information on this outage, click here