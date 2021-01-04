Residents lose power after man crashes into power pole in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG&E crews are repairing a power pole in Fresno County after a pickup crashed into it.

It happened before midnight at Central and Dickenson.

California Highway Patrol officers say a pickup was northbound on Dickenson approaching Central when the driver possibly dozed off and drifted to the right shoulder.

A PG&E pole was sideswiped and came crashing onto Dickenson. The driver was not hurt, but the pole fell and brought down a live wire.

PG&E de-energized that line and the roadway was opened after 1 am.

About 50 PG&E customers in the area lost power.
