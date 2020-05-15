Community & Events

Fresno County libraries to reopen with limited services

Starting Monday, May 18, members can place holds by phone, check out material, and obtain printouts via mobile printing options.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Public Library has announced it is reopening its branches and will resume some services, more than a month after they were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, May 18, members can place holds by phone, check out material, and obtain printouts via mobile printing options, the library said.

Entry into the branch buildings is still being limited to staff members.

Members can still reserve books and other library materials and staff will have it ready to pick up at a designated time and place outside the branches, the library said.

A schedule of all open branches and the new hours of operation will be posted online. To view those details, click here.
