Man arrested for sexually assaulting 13-year-old, detectives say there may be more victims

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 33-year-old man was arrested after detectives say he sexually assaulted a teenage girl at a home in Fresno County on Sunday.Officials say Nathan Joe Gutierrez targeted the 13-year-old girl on social media, and the two later met in person.The teen told authorities that Gutierrez had made contact with other girls online. Now investigators are searching for other potential victims.Gutierrez was booked into the Fresno County Jail on several felony charges, including rape and committing a felony while on bail.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jesse Gloria at 559-600-8217 or Sgt. Chad Stokes at 559-600-8144.