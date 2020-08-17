sexual assault

Man arrested for sexually assaulting 13-year-old, detectives say there may be more victims

Officials say Nathan Joe Gutierrez targeted the 13-year-old girl on social media.

Officials say Nathan Joe Gutierrez targeted the 13-year-old girl on social media, and the two later met in person.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 33-year-old man was arrested after detectives say he sexually assaulted a teenage girl at a home in Fresno County on Sunday.

Officials say Nathan Joe Gutierrez targeted the 13-year-old girl on social media, and the two later met in person.

The teen told authorities that Gutierrez had made contact with other girls online. Now investigators are searching for other potential victims.

Gutierrez was booked into the Fresno County Jail on several felony charges, including rape and committing a felony while on bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jesse Gloria at 559-600-8217 or Sgt. Chad Stokes at 559-600-8144.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyrapecrimearrestfresno countysexual assault
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Joseph Ward found guilty of assaulting NE Fresno nanny
Outcry in Somalia as new bill would allow child marriage
Music producer Detail arrested on sexual assault charges
Dozens rally at Fresno State in support of sexual assault victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boyd Grant, winningest head basketball coach for Fresno State, dies at 87: Sources
Shot fired at police car in central Fresno, officers searching for suspect
Record-breaking heat reported in Central Valley, no let up in sight
Man shot after suspect opens fire on car in northeast Fresno
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Merced County
FDA approves cheaper, faster saliva-based COVID-19 test
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno
Show More
State declares Flex Alert through Wednesday
Democrats open a new kind of convention
Central California coronavirus cases
You might notice your take home income increase next month
Hostage situation over after 3 officers shot
More TOP STORIES News