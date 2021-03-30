Fresno, Kings and Madera counties move into red tier

The move puts the three counties in the substantial risk tier, which allows for more businesses to reopen. Restaurants can now open indoors at 25% capacity. Movie theaters and gyms can also welcome back customers inside.
RELATED: Coronavirus California: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
California also recently issued new guidelines for the red tier, allowing professional sports games can also be played outdoors with 20% capacity starting April 1, and live performances can also be held outdoors at 20% capacity beginning April 1.
Two weeks ago, Tulare County moved into the red tier for the first time since the state created its tiered system. Mariposa County has been in the orange tier, or moderate risk category, for several weeks. Merced County is the only county to remain in the purple tier, the widespread risk category.
This is a developing story.