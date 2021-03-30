Reopening California

Fresno, Kings and Madera counties move into red tier

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno, Kings and Madera counties have now met the metrics to move into the red tier of California's reopening system.

The move puts the three counties in the substantial risk tier, which allows for more businesses to reopen. Restaurants can now open indoors at 25% capacity. Movie theaters and gyms can also welcome back customers inside.

RELATED: Coronavirus California: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

California also recently issued new guidelines for the red tier, allowing professional sports games can also be played outdoors with 20% capacity starting April 1, and live performances can also be held outdoors at 20% capacity beginning April 1.



Two weeks ago, Tulare County moved into the red tier for the first time since the state created its tiered system. Mariposa County has been in the orange tier, or moderate risk category, for several weeks. Merced County is the only county to remain in the purple tier, the widespread risk category.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countykings countymadera countyhealthcoronavirus californiabusinesscoronavirusreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
13 CA counties join looser reopening tiers
Here's best day to search for vaccine appointments in CA
Regal opening some Valley theaters soon
CUSD allowing students to return to campus 4 days a week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in deadly stabbings of Hanford siblings
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
Fresno seeing 'alarming' rise in deadly crashes, police say
Stimulus check: Where's your money?
Volunteers give pepper spray to Fresno's street vendors
UCSF doctor 'not concerned' after CDC warning of COVID surge
Teen who shot Floyd video says he was 'begging for his life' | LIVE
Show More
White House expanding pause on student loan interest, collections
Letter warns of further delays for high-speed rail
Teen migrants housed at San Diego Convention Center test positive for COVID
Man arrested for DUI after northeast Fresno crash
1 injured in 3-vehicle crash after driver runs red light
More TOP STORIES News