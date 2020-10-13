Society

CA health officials to provide update on COVID-19, Fresno County faces possible restrictions

Dr. Ghaly's briefing will be held at 12 pm. Check back here to watch it live.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Health and Human Service Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly will provide an update on which counties can move forward with reopening parts of its economy on Tuesday.

Rising COVID-19 cases could push Fresno County back to the most restrictive "purple tier" on the state's classification system, and reopened businesses are bracing for the possible setback.

There is growing concern that some newly re-opened businesses could be forced to shut down again after seeing a spike in coronavirus case rates in Fresno County.



The county is currently in the "red tier," allowing businesses like restaurants and fitness centers to operate indoors with modifications.

Early calculations show Fresno County with a case rate at 7.2 daily cases per 100,000 people, which would put the county back to the "purple tier." Local leaders say the county is being penalized for not testing enough.

Local business owners said they're struggling to stay open. They plan to speak against another closure in front of Fresno City Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Merced County moved to the "red tier" last week. Madera, Kings and Tulare counties are currently in the "purple tier," and Mariposa County is in the "yellow tier."

