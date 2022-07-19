Fresno County deputies rescue family stranded on boat

A family is showing their gratitude to a pair of deputies who helped them free their boat at a Fresno County reservoir.

On Monday, Deputies Tatum and Kitchens were near Courtright Reservoir when they came upon a beached boat.

The boat owners, a family of eight, were enjoying dinner at their camping spot the night before.

That's when their boat ended up on shore and became stuck, leaving them stranded.

After nearly three hours of digging and pushing, they were unable to free the boat.

There was no cell phone signal or accessible road where they had become stranded.

The group was very thankful for the deputies' help.