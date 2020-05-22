Your dining experience will change now that Fresno County restaurants are reopening

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is now the fifth Central California community that's been given the OK to reopen businesses as part of 'stage 2.5'.On Thursday, Fresno county and city officials announced dine-in services along with non-essential retail could reopen effective immediately.After the announcement, restaurants owners began putting the finishing touches on their modified dining areas to serve customers with safety measures in place.Many owners said the dine-in experience will look slightly different when customers return.The plexiglass barriers at North Fresno restaurant Vyxn are almost unnoticeable.If you don't look closely enough, you'll miss the newly added layer of protection separating booths.People will experience the new changes starting this Saturday when their dining area reopens.Vyxn Owner Lewis Everk says their safety measures go beyond plexiglass barriers - they also include making reservations, online menus and timed visits.In Coalinga, another well-known restaurant is preparing to serve guests once more.Harris Ranch plans to open on Saturday, spending Friday prepping for a hopefully busy weekend."...which is a big deal because this is Memorial Day weekend and we do a lot of sales through that time," says owner John Harris.But while many prepare to head back, one Fresno business says it's just too soon.Jake Soberal CEO of Bitwise Industries has been eagerly awaiting to reopen, but believes science and data has not guided the county's decision, despite it getting approval from the state."We have not met any of the requirements here in Fresno laid out by any of those authorities that would signal it is time to reopen," says Bitwise Industries CEO Jake Soberal.But others say the changes will make sure to keep customers safe when they return."I'm excited to see the customers, I'm excited to see friends and family and I am excited to see some people sitting in our restaurant again," says Everk.