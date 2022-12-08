Man found with semi-truck full of stolen merchandise in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after he was found with over $500,000 worth of stolen merchandise from an electronics store, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 12 pm on December 1, officers went to check out a report of suspicious activity in a rural area of Fresno County.

Officials say the person who called 911 reported seeing a load of merchandise being stolen from the back of a semi-truck.

When officers arrived, they found two semi-trucks backed up against each other.

Investigators say the stolen merchandise from Best Buy was being unloaded from one of the trucks.

59-year-old Jaspreet Singh of the San Fernando Valley was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of cargo theft.