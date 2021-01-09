Deputies investigating robbery, kidnapping in Fresno County

Investigators say they received a 911 call from a woman who said two men tied up her and her uncle with duct tape around their wrists.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a robbery and kidnapping in the area of American and Golden State.

The suspects took off with money, some of their belongings, and her uncle's Chevy pickup truck.

Deputies later found the vehicle not far away.

Investigators say the suspects were wearing ski masks and are believed to be armed.

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
