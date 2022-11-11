Two children and father survive Fresno County rollover crash; driver dies in suspected DUI

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two children and their father survived a rollover crash in Fresno County past midnight Friday. The driver did not.

Fresno County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the crash as a possible DUI.

FSO said they received a called around 12:10 a.m. about a "person yelling for help" on Manning Avenue, east of Porter Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a Toyota sedan overturned in an orange grove.

They found a woman, 31, dead inside the vehicle. FCSO says she was the driver of the vehicle.

A four-year-old boy, two-year-girl and their 29-year-old father were found in the vehicle, FCSO said

The father sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The children were released to a relative, FCSO said.