Driver arrested for suspected DUI after fiery rollover crash in Fresno County

Officers said they smelled alcohol on the driver's breath.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A passenger saved a driver's life after a rollover crash in Fresno County that investigators suspect may have been caused by drunk driving.

It happened after 10:30 pm on Wednesday on Highway 41, south of American Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver was southbound on the highway when they lost control of the car, drifted onto the center divider and overturned.

The vehicle soon caught fire, and the passenger inside pulled the driver out of the car.

Officers said they smelled alcohol on the driver's breath.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to a Fresno hospital for treatment.

The driver was arrested and will be facing DUI charges.

