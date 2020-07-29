Fresno County politicians speak out in favor of reopening local schools

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Should schools continue distance-learning, or should they bring students back to campus?
The question of reopening schools is being debated among politicians and school leaders amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Several influential politicians are now speaking out in favor of schools reopening weeks after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered schools in counties on California's monitoring list not to hold in-person classes this fall.
Fresno city councilmembers Garry Bredefeld and Mike Karbassi, who represent northwest and northeast Fresno, released statements in a press release on Wednesday saying, "the well-being of our children is at stake," if schools do not reopen.
The councilmembers, along with Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger, former Fresno Mayor Alan Autry, and some parents, will address the community in a press conference on Thursday.
RELATED: Local schools making preparations for remote learning for upcoming school year
Clovis Unified initially announced its schools would reopen to all students before the governor's distance-learning mandate was issued. Fresno Unified and Central Unified said they would start the academic year with virtual learning regardless of the state's orders.
But, the science behind whether schools are ready to reopen isn't settled. Doctors admit they do not fully understand the effect COVID-19 has on children.
New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claimed extended closures could be harmful to children's mental health and education, especially low-income and minority students who need specific resources schools provide.
However, the CDC also said school administrators should consider the level of COVID-19's transmission rates in their areas before making a decision on reopening.
Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Madera, and Merced counties are all on the state's watch list for increasing COVID-19 transmission levels. Hospital and ICU capacities have also been overwhelmed, local health officials reported, including at Valley Children's Hospital.
Last week, with coronavirus cases continuing to surge in Central California, doctors at Valley Children's Hospital said now is not the right time to be reopening schools.
RELATED: Valley Children's Hospital warns of dangerous COVID-19 complications in kids
Infections rates among children were still a concern for doctors at the children's hospital, pointing to studies that revealed kids up to nine years old with COVID-19 could infect 5.3% of people they interact with, and the infection rate is higher in older kids.
Valley Children's also warned of some complications they've seen treating pediatric COVID-19 patients.
School districts in Central California will remain closed for now, and it wasn't entirely clear what actions Karbassi or Bredefeld planned to take against the state order.
For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Fresno County politicians speak out in favor of reopening local schools
Fresno city councilmembers Garry Bredefeld and Mike Karbassi released statements saying, "the well-being of our children is at stake," if schools do not reopen.
EDUCATION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More