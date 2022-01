FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver crashed with a semi-truck in Fresno County.It happened just after 6:30 am on McCall and Jensen Avenues.Officials say the driver of a Lexus ran a red light and rear-ended the semi, which was hauling double trailers.A second collision occurred as traffic was slowing when approaching the crash scene.No one was injured.The semi-truck and Lexus are blocking Jensen Avenue, but officers expect the road to open soon.The crash is still under investigation.