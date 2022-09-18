Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy shoots suspect in Mayfair District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy has shot a suspect near East Weldon Avenue & Mayfair Drive East, an area commonly known as the Mayfair District.

Action News has learned that the deputies were first called to the area for a report of a stabbing. Officials say there was a disturbance at a home in the area.

The deputy-involved shooting happened as deputies arrived on the scene.

Officials say the suspect who was shot appears to be the same suspect reportedly involved in the stabbing.

The suspect was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno, his condition is unknown.

Three other adults on the scene needed medical aid, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating and looking for more suspects.

