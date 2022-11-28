Woman injured in crash with Fresno County Sheriff's K-9 unit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in the hospital after a crash that involved a Fresno County Sheriff's K-9 unit in east central Fresno.

The collision happened at about 8 am Monday at Clovis Avenue and Airways Boulevard.

Fresno Police say a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy was responding to a call, with their lights and sirens turned on.

The deputy began driving through a red light at the intersection, as a woman in an SUV with a green light also approached.

Officers say the woman didn't see the deputy's lights, and the two vehicles collided.

The woman was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

The deputy and his K-9 partner in the rear of the vehicle were not harmed.

The impact caused the deputy's vehicle to collide with railroad crossing equipment. A railroad company was called out to repair the damage.

Law enforcement says this is a reminder to be alert and attentive while driving.