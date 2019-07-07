Fresno County sheriff visits deputy injured by gunfire

Fresno County sheriff Margaret Mims went to the hospital this weekend to visit the deputy shot in the back of the leg while responding to shots fired call that escalated from a property dispute.Sheriff Mims took a photo at Deputy John Erickson's bedside as he gave a thumbs up.The sheriff says Erickson is making remarkable progress, despite a fractured leg, and he's thankful for prayers, kindness and support he's received from the community.