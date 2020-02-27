crime

Man pistol-whipped ex-girlfriend, led deputies on chase through southeast Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after sheriff's officials say he pistol-whipped his ex-girlfriend then led deputies on a chase through southeast Fresno Thursday morning.

Fresno County sheriff's officials say 33-year-old Alex Carmona went to his ex-girlfriend's house on Olive and Blythe Avenues at around 8:45 a.m.

Deputies say Carmona entered her home without her permission, and the two got into an altercation.

At one point, Carmona pointed a gun at the victim and another adult in the house. He hit her on the head, and the gun went off, sending bullet into a wall.

Officials say the victim's four-year-old daughter was in the house when the gun was fired and was near where the bullet landed.

Deputies later found Carmona driving near Chestnut and Lane Avenues, but when they tried to pull him over, he sped away.

Investigators chased Carmona up Chestnut Avenue, where he reached speeds up to 90 miles per hour.

He eventually reached a dead-end and led deputies on a foot chase, hopped a fence with razor wire, until he was eventually taken into custody.

Sheriff's investigators found methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia in the rental car he drove.

He was treated for injuries he suffered to his hands and shoulders from the razor wire fence.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
