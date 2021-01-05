Deputies searching for car tied to suspect in Fresno County shooting, armed robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help finding a vehicle connected to a shooting that occurred last week.The shooting happened during a robbery on Thursday, December 31, near the Valentine Market on Valentine and Church Avenues.Investigators say a 32-year-old farm labor supervisor was parked near the store when someone walked up, pulled out a gun and demanded money. The suspect then shot out the victim's car window.The man tried to get away, but the suspect fired several shots and stole cash and a few checks from his SUV. The victim put his car into reverse, causing the suspect to fall to the ground before running back to a black Dodge Charger.Investigators released a surveillance video showing the Charger leaving the parking lot.The 32-year-old victim was shot in the hands and leg. He called for paramedics and is expected to recover.Anyone with information on the suspect's vehicle is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.