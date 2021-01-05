shooting

Deputies searching for car tied to suspect in Fresno County shooting, armed robbery

Fresno County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help finding a vehicle connected to a shooting that occurred last week.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help finding a vehicle connected to a shooting that occurred last week.

The shooting happened during a robbery on Thursday, December 31, near the Valentine Market on Valentine and Church Avenues.

Investigators say a 32-year-old farm labor supervisor was parked near the store when someone walked up, pulled out a gun and demanded money. The suspect then shot out the victim's car window.

The man tried to get away, but the suspect fired several shots and stole cash and a few checks from his SUV. The victim put his car into reverse, causing the suspect to fall to the ground before running back to a black Dodge Charger.

Investigators released a surveillance video showing the Charger leaving the parking lot.

The 32-year-old victim was shot in the hands and leg. He called for paramedics and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information on the suspect's vehicle is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfresno county sheriff departmentrobberyshootingman shotarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Kenosha braces for protest ahead of decision in Jacob Blake case
Gunman opens fire at east Texas church, killing pastor
Confrontation leads to shots fired inside Fashion Fair Mall, police say
2 men shot in Fresno's first homicides of 2021 identified
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Your dentist may be able to give you a COVID-19 vaccine shot soon
Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre to be sold to church
Doctors explain why flu numbers are down during COVID-19
Fresno sees violent first weekend of 2021
Jerry Dyer sworn in as Fresno's new mayor
Hundreds of Fresno firefighters get COVID-19 vaccine
LA ambulance crews told not to transport patients with low chance of survival
Show More
Newsom explains why vaccine rollout is slow going
Tanya Roberts dead after premature death announcement
Teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
H&R Block customers frustrated over issues getting stimulus
I-TEAM: CA vaccine advisory committee warns of COVID vaccine delay
More TOP STORIES News