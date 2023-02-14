Fresno County Sheriff's Office investing in body-worn cameras

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office announced it is rolling out body-worn cameras this year.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --

Sheriff John Zanoni said he is committed to increasing transparency between his office and the public.

"We're just now getting into the game primarily because of financial reasons," said Fresno County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tony Botti.

In the past, the focus was on updating the fleet of vehicles.

Now, thanks to a $430,000 grant, plus money from the general fund, the sheriff's office is spending $3 million to buy 215 Axon body cameras. That includes the software, training, and storage.

"It's something that's been around, it's proven to be a very valuable tool. A lot of officers are now very receptive to it. I think the public has grown accustomed to expecting there to be video attached to a case or investigation," said Botti.

The cameras are being tested right now and should be ready to roll out between summer and fall of this year.

Over time, the Sheriff's office will purchase more cameras for all deputies -- including ones who work in the Fresno County Jail and Courthouse.