34 Central Valley men arrested for trying to meet children for sex, Fresno Co. sheriff says

OPERATION “COVID CHAT DOWN”: 34 Central Valley men have been arrested and booked in the Fresno Co Jail on a number of charges related to arranging to meet with a child for sex. We’re moments away from a press conference with Sheriff Mims regarding the multi-agency bust. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/QP0sRXub9x — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) August 7, 2020

#NOW @FresnoSheriff says suspects ages range from 19-63. ICAC task force and Homeland security posed as 12-13 yo kids on apps. During conversations, suspects sent graphic photos and arranged meetings with them. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/8OwaLVrUe3 — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) August 7, 2020

ICAC task force (Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force) has made more than 90 arrests in 2020, for possession or distribution of child porn. They say some of those images include children being raped. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/p3wyup1eXp — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) August 7, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thirty-four Central Valley men have been arrested and booked in the Fresno County Jail on a number of charges related to arranging to meet with a child for sex, Sheriff Margaret Mims announced on Friday.Undercover investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies apart of the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) made the bust.Sheriff's Mims said the amount of internet and social media usage among children has increased since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, making them targets for online predators.The ICAC task force and Homeland Security posed as children ages 12 and 13 years old on several apps and arranged meetings with the suspects during online conversations.Authorities say the suspects' ages range from 19-63.Sheriff Mims says there may be more victims, and encourages anyone with information to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.