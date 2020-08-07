crime

34 Central Valley men arrested for trying to meet children for sex, Fresno Co. sheriff says

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thirty-four Central Valley men have been arrested and booked in the Fresno County Jail on a number of charges related to arranging to meet with a child for sex, Sheriff Margaret Mims announced on Friday.

Undercover investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies apart of the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) made the bust.




Sheriff's Mims said the amount of internet and social media usage among children has increased since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, making them targets for online predators.

The ICAC task force and Homeland Security posed as children ages 12 and 13 years old on several apps and arranged meetings with the suspects during online conversations.

Authorities say the suspects' ages range from 19-63.

Sheriff Mims says there may be more victims, and encourages anyone with information to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Related topics:
fresno countychild abusecrimearrestchild sex assault
