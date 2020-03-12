officer involved shooting

Fresno County Sheriff's Office confirms deputy-involved shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a deputy-involved shooting.

The Sheriff's Office says a deputy was responding to a domestic violence call near Mayfield Dr. and 6th St. when the incident occurred.


He was taken to CRMC with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.
