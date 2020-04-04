police chase

Police chase ends in Sanger after suspects drive into ditch

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and woman are in jail after leading Fresno County Sheriff's deputies on a chase that ended when the two crashed into a ditch in Sanger.



According to FCSO, a farmer reported his pickup truck stolen on Thursday morning in the Sanger area. Later, one of the farmer's employees spotted the truck being driven through Sanger.

Deputies attempted to pull the truck over near Academy and American Avenues, but the driver, 38-year-old James Garcia of Sanger, refused to stop.

Garcia continued through the city and was chased by FCSO deputies, Sanger police officers and FCSO helicopter EAGLE One. The suspect drove at a high rate of speed, running stop signs in the process until exiting the city, when he began to drive at speeds close to 100 MPH.

After reaching the area of E. Adams and S. Newmark, Garcia took a dirt road through an orchard and drove into a large ditch. Garcia dragged 21-year-old Shelby Dooley of Sanger out of the vehicle. Both were arrested by detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff's Ag Crimes Task Force.

Garcia and Dooley face felony charges for auto theft and evading police, as well as numerous misdemeanors for vandalism and drug possession.

If you have additional information about the suspects in this case, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 559-600-3111. You can also leave tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sangerpolice chasecar chasefresno county sheriff departmentagriculturehigh speed chasestolen car
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
CHP officers find nearly $1 million in cash dumped on Merced County road
Hanford Police, Kings County Sheriff's Office track down suspect with multiple charges
Family mourns man killed in crash with runaway driver
Motorcyclist found with drugs after chase through central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News