Coroner identifies 17-year-old killed in Fresno County shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County coroner says that 17-year-old Gregory Sanchez of Coalinga was the teen who died Wednesday after being shot near the Fresno County town of Five Points.Fresno County homicide detectives believe the shooting is gang-related.Shattered glass could be seen from a distance, showing where bullets pierced through a Grey Honda Fit Wednesday afternoon. The car was parked on the side of Highway 145 near Lassen Avenue.The driver of the Honda had sped down the road towards a CHP officer who had just pulled over someone for a traffic violation."He was obviously concerned for his own safety, so he drew his gun on that car," says Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office. "It turns out the driver said he had two of his passengers who had been shot and he was trying to get them help."Inside that vehicle were two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds. Sanchez was shot in his lower body and loved ones say his 18-year-old cousin was hit in his arm.The driver was not hurt, and he was able to describe to deputies what happened.Sanchez was life-flighted to a hospital in Hanford, where he later died. The 18-year-old at last check is expected to be OK.Right now are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office.