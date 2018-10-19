Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigating death of inmate at the Fresno County Jail

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Fresno County Jail.According to the Sheriff's Office, around 2:30 a.m. Friday deputies conducted a medical check on 54-year-old Offette Starnes and decided to transfer him to the jail's infirmary. While there, Starnes loss consciousness. Medical staff performed CPR until EMS responded. Medics were able to establish a pulse and Starnes was taken to the hospital.However, around 4:00 a.m. Starnes passed away at the hospital.Fresno Police officers booked Starnes into the Fresno County Jail on May 21, 2013, for murder.The Sheriff's Office says the cause of death should be known following the results of a toxicology test.