Deputies searching for convicted sex offender who has not registered with authorities

The sheriff's office said 54-year-old James Eugene Cleaver had not provided law enforcement with his new address since his release from prison in early December. (Fresno County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are searching for a registered sex offender who was recently released from prison and has not reported to his probation officer.

The sheriff's office said 54-year-old James Eugene Cleaver had not provided law enforcement with his new address since his release from prison in early December.

Officials say Cleaver's last known address was 2695 South Peach Avenue, south of Fresno.

Cleaver has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5'9" and weighs 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at 559-600-3111.
