Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for registered sex offender

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for a registered sex offender who failed to update his home address.

The Sheriff's Office says Stacey Lee, 51, was previously living at a home off Tollhouse Road between Locan and De Wolf Avenues in Clovis.

Lee is white, 6'2", 250lbs, with brown eyes, grey hair and may have a full beard.

The Sheriff's Office says information about Lee's location is needed so law enforcement can keep track of him.

If you have any information on Lee's whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 498-7867. All tips remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
