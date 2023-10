The Fresno County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a man's relatives.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a man's relatives.

Authorities say 73-year-old Secundino Anaya of Mendota passed away in a hospital last Saturday.

Staff at the coroner's office have not be able to find anyone who is related to him so they can release the body and give him a proper burial.

Anyone with information on Anaya is asked to reach out to authorities.