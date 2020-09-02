marijuana

30,000 illegal marijuana plants destroyed in Fresno County busts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies destroyed about 30,000 illegal marijuana plants growing on two pieces of private land.

The sheriff's office says one site was a cornfield at Jensen and Highland in Sanger and the other a field at Jensen and Marks in Fresno.

Deputies said the pesticides used to keep the illegal gardens could damage the environment.

Under Proposition 64, adults 21 and older may legally grow up to six marijuana plants inside a structure. They can possess one ounce of marijuana and have eight grams of concentrated marijuana.
