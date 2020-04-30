deputy-involved shooting

Fresno County Sheriff's Office on scene of deputy-involved shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a deputy-involved shooting east of Fresno.

FCSO says they have several units on E. Ashlan, between Greenwood and Academy in the east-central portion of Fresno County.

Officials said deputies were responding to a domestic violence call prior to the shooting and engaged in a standoff that lasted roughly an hour and a half.

All deputies are uninjured, and the suspect was flown to a local hospital.

The suspect's condition is unknown at this time, and it's unknown if he was armed.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.

