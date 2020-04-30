Fresno County Sheriff's Office on scene of deputy-involved shooting

FCSO says they have several units on E. Ashlan, between Greenwood and Academy in the east-central portion of Fresno County.
Fresno County Deputy involved shooting. Ashlan is blocked off from Greenwood to Academy for OIS investigation. Domestic Violence Suspect shot and flown to hospital. Condition unknown. AVOID AREA @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/rPELEBQzqt— Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) April 30, 2020
Officials said deputies were responding to a domestic violence call prior to the shooting and engaged in a standoff that lasted roughly an hour and a half.
All deputies are uninjured, and the suspect was flown to a local hospital.
The suspect's condition is unknown at this time, and it's unknown if he was armed.
