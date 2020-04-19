murder

Fresno County detectives need your help to solve a 2002 murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's homicide detectives are asking for the public's help in solving a cold case from 2002.

36-year-old Robert Miralavi was killed that year on June 18th after he was shot outside his home.

He left behind a wife and children.

Detectives are now revising this case because of new leads and say they are closer to arresting the person responsible.

They believe after 18 years, someone in the public may be more comfortable with coming forward with information.

If you are, you are asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
murderfresno county sheriff departmentfresno countycold case
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
'Grim Sleeper' Lonnie Franklin Jr. dies in death row at 67
Gov. Newsom's sentence commutes includes Tulare murder from 1994
No verdict yet in Kori Muhammad capital murder trial
Coronavirus isn't stopping jurors in death penalty trial against Kori Muhammad
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Central California coronavirus cases
CA names nursing homes with COVID-19
Woman killed in east central Fresno apartment fire
Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president
81-year-old Valley woman sews dozens of face masks during COVID-19 crisis
Woman arrested in Madera County on child pornography charges
Show More
Coronavirus California: More housing provided for homeless during pandemic
Woman killed in Kings County head-on crash, drugs or alcohol a possible factor
One suspect dead after chase leads to deputy-involved shooting in Bakersfield
Selma Police: Man started eight fires in 30 minutes
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
More TOP STORIES News