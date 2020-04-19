Fresno County detectives need your help to solve a 2002 murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's homicide detectives are asking for the public's help in solving a cold case from 2002.36-year-old Robert Miralavi was killed that year on June 18th after he was shot outside his home.He left behind a wife and children.Detectives are now revising this case because of new leads and say they are closer to arresting the person responsible.They believe after 18 years, someone in the public may be more comfortable with coming forward with information.If you are, you are asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.