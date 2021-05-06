Health & Fitness

Fresno County Sheriff's Office helps transport COVID vaccines to Humboldt County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local medical center and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office have teamed up to help get Californians vaccinated in an entirely different part of the state.

Officials at Sierra Pacific Orthopedics in Fresno say they learned Humboldt County health officials were in dire need of 3,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to keep up with appointments this week.

Sierra Pacific Orthopedic had extra vials and wanted to help so they called Sheriff Margaret Mims to find a way to get the vaccine out of the Valley and to the other county.

With approval from the Fresno County Health Department, the sheriff's office loaded up their fixed-wing airplane with the vials and sent them off to Humboldt this morning.

Deputies delivered the cooler to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, even making it on time for 400 people waiting for their appointments this morning.
